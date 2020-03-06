Hawks' Trae Young: Out Friday vs. Wizards
Young (illness) won't play Friday against the Wizards, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.
Due to an illness, Young will miss his first contest since Feb. 7. While Young is on the sideline, Jeff Teague and Brandon Goodwin could be in line to see expanded roles.
