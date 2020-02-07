Hawks' Trae Young: Out Friday
Young (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Celtics, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Young's ankle injury ended up feeling worse than anticipated, and he'll sit out his first game since Jan. 22. In his absence, Jeff Teague and Brandon Goodwin should see extra minutes.
