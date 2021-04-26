The Hawks have ruled Young (ankle) out for Monday's game against the Pistons, and he remains without a clear timeline for a return, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

The Hawks aren't offering up a target date for when Young might be ready to return from his Grade 2 left ankle sprain, but injuries of these sort typically require multi-week recovery periods. Young will miss his third consecutive game Monday, and fantasy managers shouldn't count on him being available at any point during Atlanta's four-game week.