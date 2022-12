Young (back) is out for Monday's contest against the Grizzlies, Chris Herrington of The Daily Memphian reports.

After appearing in four consecutive showings for the Hawks, Young will officially miss his third game of the season. Aaron Holiday and Trent Forrest emerge as candidates to receive more usage with Young joining Dejounte Murray (ankle) on the sidelines. Young's next chance to return to the court comes Wednesday in Orlando.