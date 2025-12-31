Young (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Young will miss his second consecutive contest due to a right quadriceps contusion. The star point guard's next opportunity to play will come Friday against the Knicks. With Young sidelined, Nickeil Alexander-Walker will likely get the starting nod, while Luke Kennard, Vit Krejci and Keaton Wallace are candidates for increased playing time.