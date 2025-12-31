Hawks' Trae Young: Out Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Young (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Young will miss his second consecutive contest due to a right quadriceps contusion. The star point guard's next opportunity to play will come Friday against the Knicks. With Young sidelined, Nickeil Alexander-Walker will likely get the starting nod, while Luke Kennard, Vit Krejci and Keaton Wallace are candidates for increased playing time.