Hawks' Trae Young: Out Wednesday
Young (thigh) won't play Wednesday's against the Clippers, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
It'll be Young's fifth absence of the season, as the second-year guard emerged from Monday's loss against the Raptors with an apparent right thigh bruise. With Young sidelined Wednesday, Jeff Teague will presumably step into the starting five and could likely see a heavy workload against the Clippers. Young's next opportunity to return to the court looms Friday in Oklahoma City.
