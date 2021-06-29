Young's (foot) teammate, Onyeka Okongwu, said that the point guard took part in the Hawks' morning walk-through and shootaround ahead of Tuesday's Game 4 matchup with the Bucks and is "looking good," Mike Conti of the Atlanta Hawks Radio Network reports.

Atlanta officially lists Young as questionable for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals with a bone bruise to his right foot after he sustained the injury late in the third quarter of Sunday's Game 3 loss when he stepped awkwardly on an official. Though Young was able to check back into the contest in the fourth quarter after being evaluated in the locker room, he wasn't particularly effective over the final nine minutes, going 1-for-4 from the field and committing a turnover while ceding more play-making duties to Kevin Huerter and Bogdan Bogdanovic. Okongwu's comments suggest Young is trending toward playing Tuesday, but the 22-year-old could be well below 100 percent.