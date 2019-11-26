Hawks' Trae Young: Placed on injury report
Young is probable for Wednesday's game against the Bucks due to a right ankle sprain, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Young suffered a sprained ankle near the beginning of November, so it's unclear if he re-aggravated the same issue. The issue doesn't appear to be overly serious, as the Hawks expect him to be good to go for Wednesday.
