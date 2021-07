Young (foot) will play in Saturday's Game 6 against the Bucks, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

After missing the past two games with a bruised foot, Young will return to the lineup Saturday. He'll almost certainly start, which should push Lou Williams back to the bench. Bogdan Bogdanovic's offensive responsibilities should also decrease to a normal level. In the first three games of the series, Young averaged 32.7 points, 6.0 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 36.0 minutes.