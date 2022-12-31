Young (back) finished Friday's 130-121 loss to the Lakers with 29 points (11-24 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 7-9 FT), three rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 36 minutes.

Young returned to action Friday after missing the previous game due to a calf injury. However, he then proceeded to exit the game after suffering a back injury in the early going. Fortunately, he was able to return to the court and ended with a strong performance, outside of his poor three-point shooting. Rumors continue to swirl regarding the goings on in Atlanta, with a number of individuals seemingly unhappy. While this is unlikely to impact Young's fantasy value, it is a situation to monitor moving forward.