Young (wrist) dropped 26 points (9-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT) and added eight assists, three rebounds and one steal over 25 minutes in the 112-94 win over the 76ers on Monday.

Despite dealing with a wrist injury that he suffered Saturday, Young still led the Hawks in both scoring and assists during Monday's win. The sharp-shooter also broke out of a slump, as he was 1-of-14 from three-point range over his last three games.