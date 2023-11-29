Young finished with 13 points (3-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), one rebound, 10 assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Tuesday's 128-105 loss to the Cavaliers.

Young struggled badly from the field in this one, though he was far from being the only Atlanta player who shot the ball poorly -- no one on the Hawks roster reached the 20-point mark in his 23-point loss. The 10 assists were a decent output, as well as this being Young's fourth double-double over his last seven contests, but he needs to show a bit more consistency in terms of shooting efficiency to push his fantasy value one step further.