Young produced 18 points (5-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), three rebounds, 12 assists and one steal over 39 minutes during Wednesday's 106-104 victory over the Magic.

The Hawks came out on top in a low-scoring battle against the Magic, but Young didn't have his best performance, and the star floor general had another woeful showing in terms of scoring. Young might be averaging 23.0 points per game in eight January appearances, but his shooting woes have been a concern -- he's made 36 percent from the field and 25.7 percent from three-point range in that stretch.