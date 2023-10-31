Young ended with 24 points (9-22 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), one rebound, eight assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Monday's 127-113 win over the Timberwolves.

The 25-year-old guard scored at least 20 points for the third time in four games to begin the season, but Young took a back seat to Dejounte Murray on Monday as the latter tied his career high with 41 points to fuel a comeback win. Young hasn't quite found his form yet, shooting just 31.0 percent from the floor and 24.1 percent from three-point range in the early going, and his scoring will rise once he gets locked in.