Hawks' Trae Young: Pops for 36 in return
Young scored a team-high 36 points (11-25 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 9-11 FT) while adding 10 assists, four rebounds, two steals and a block in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 123-110 win over the Suns.
The second-year guard looked none the worse for wear after missing Sunday's game with mild hamstring soreness, and he saved his best efforts for last in this one -- the Hawks entered the fourth quarter nursing a one-point lead before Young erupted for 21 points in the final frame to put things out of reach. It's the 20th time in 37 games this season he's struck for 30 points or more.
