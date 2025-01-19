Young closed Saturday's 119-115 overtime victory over the Celtics with 28 points (10-23 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, 11 assists, two blocks and two steals in 39 minutes.

After sitting out the back half of a back-to-back Wednesday due to sore ribs, the veteran point guard returned to lead all scorers on the night while delivering his 26th double-double of the season. Young has scored at least 20 points in all seven of his January appearances, averaging 28.4 points, 10.7 assists, 3.4 threes, 2.7 boards and 1.4 steals to begin the month.