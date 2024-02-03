Young finished Friday's 129-120 victory over the Suns with 32 points (12-17 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, 15 assists, one block and three steals across 42 minutes. He also had seven turnovers.

Young was firing from near the Hawks' logo amid a blistering night from beyond the arc. Three of his triples came in the first quarter, and he continued producing from there. He was turnover-prone in the shootout, but his second-most efficient shooting game of the season stole the show Friday.