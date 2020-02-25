Young recorded 28 points (10-22 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 assists and seven rebounds across 36 minutes in Monday's 129-112 loss to the Sixers.

Young struggled from beyond the arc (18.2 percent) but still notched his fifth double-double in his last seven games. The second-year guard was only three rebounds away from a triple-double, and this was his best rebounding effort in 13 starts. The young superstar is averaging 32.9 points and 8.9 assists per game for the month of February.