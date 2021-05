Young registered 30 points (10-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds and one block in 35 minutes during Thursday's 133-126 loss to the Pacers.

The 22-year-old now has 30 30-plus point games through 59 games this season. Young has been solid over his last five games, averaging 26.4 points, 8.8 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 three-pointers in that span. He'll look to keep it going Monday at home against the Wizards.