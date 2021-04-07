Young posted 30 points (10-21 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 12 assists and one rebound in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 123-107 win over the Pelicans.

Young helped fuel an extremely efficient three-point shooting performance from the Hawks, who went 20-for-31 (64.5 percent) from distance. Tuesday also marked Young's first 30-point performance since March 11 against the Raptors. Plus, it was just the second time this season that he's hit more than five threes. His season high stands at eight, which was Jan. 22 against the Timberwolves.