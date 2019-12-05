Hawks' Trae Young: Posts 39 points, 10 dimes
Young recorded 39 points (13-23 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 10 assists, three rebounds and one steal in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 130-118 loss to the Nets.
Young carried the club offensively as per usual, logging his seventh double-double through 21 appearances this season. He has improved his per-game averages (and shooting percentages) across almost every category (with the exceptions being blocks and turnovers), and the sophomore is already among the top options across all fantasy formats.
