Young finished with 22 points (8-22 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, 11 assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 108-100 victory over the Knicks.

Young recorded his third straight double-double Wednesday and his 18th of the season. While the 26-year-old guard is shooting just 38.4 percent from the field, he is shooting 89.4 percent from the free-throw line. However, Young's 6.0 free-throw attempts per contest are down from 7.5 last season and are the lowest of his career since his rookie campaign.