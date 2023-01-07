Young amassed 32 points (12-24 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, nine assists and three steals in 34 minutes during Friday's 130-114 loss to the Lakers.

Young started slowly in the contest, scoring just 11 points on 3-for-10 shooting in the first half. However, he turned things around with a 17-point third quarter and ended up hitting the 30-point mark for the second time in his past three games. Young also tied his season high with three thefts in the loss, and his nine assists put him at 9.9 per game on the season, second-most in the NBA.