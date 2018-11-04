Young recorded 24 points (9-19 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, 15 assists, and two blocks in 31 minutes Saturday as Atlanta topped Miami.

Young was Atlanta's leading scorer once again and he supplemented those buckets with 15 assists, which is a career-best for the rookie who is only nine games into his introduction to the NBA. Those fantasy owners who are along for the ride got a glimpse of what the best-case scenario could be, and if this type of production becomes a regular occurrence there will be no complaints.