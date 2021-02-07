Young accounted for 28 points (6-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 14-14 FT), 13 assists, two rebounds and two blocks across 36 minutes in Saturday's win over the Raptors.

Young was clearly aided by his free-throw shooting, as he made half of his 28-point haul from the charity stripe, but the star point guard also found a way to get his teammates involved with his 10th game with 10 or more dimes. Young's lone negative aspect was the fact that he turned the ball over seven times, but other than that, it was another excellent night for one of the most productive points guards in the league across most fantasy formats.