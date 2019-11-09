Young had 30 points (12-22 FG, 3-10 PT, 3-3 FT), 12 assists, five steals and two rebounds during Atlanta's 121-109 loss against the Kings on Friday.

Young did commit five turnovers, but he had another stellar outing overall as he led the Hawks on points, assists and steals. One of the most productive fantasy players during the first few weeks of the regular season, the second-year point guard boasts averages of 25.0 points, 8.1 assists and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 47.7 from the field and 39.3 from three-point range. He will aim to extend his solid run of play Sunday at Portland.