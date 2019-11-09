Hawks' Trae Young: Posts double-double
Young had 30 points (12-22 FG, 3-10 PT, 3-3 FT), 12 assists, five steals and two rebounds during Atlanta's 121-109 loss against the Kings on Friday.
Young did commit five turnovers, but he had another stellar outing overall as he led the Hawks on points, assists and steals. One of the most productive fantasy players during the first few weeks of the regular season, the second-year point guard boasts averages of 25.0 points, 8.1 assists and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 47.7 from the field and 39.3 from three-point range. He will aim to extend his solid run of play Sunday at Portland.
More News
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.