Young registered 20 points (8-17 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, 12 assists and one steal across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 132-100 win over the Suns.

Young finished with his fewest points since he tallied 18 against Dallas on Jan. 18, but his scoring wasn't needed on a night when Atlanta collectively shot 57.6 percent from the field and made 19 of 33 three-point attempts. The star point guard played a season-low 27 minutes in the blowout victory, but he still managed to record his fifth consecutive double-double. Over that stretch, he's averaging 26.0 points, 11.6 assists, 3.4 rebounds, 1.2 triples and 0.4 steals per contest.