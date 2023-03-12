Young finished Saturday's 134-125 loss to the Celtics with 35 points (12-27 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 13 assists and three rebounds across 34 minutes.

Because he shot just 44.4 percent from the field on heavy volume and didn't contribute in the defensive categories, Young's fantasy line was more valuable in points leagues, but even the point guard's managers in category leagues had to be pleased with the big production in points and assists. Heading into Saturday, Young had averaged 2.6 steals over his previous five contests, but that level of output was never expected to be sustainable for a player who's averaging a more modest 1.1 steals per game on the season.