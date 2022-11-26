Young chipped in 44 points (13-28 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 14-16 FT), five assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Friday's 128-122 loss to the Rockets.

Even though Atlanta suffered a surprising loss, Young had another offensive game to remember, and the star point guard notched his best scoring output of the campaign by reaching the 40-point mark for the second time in the current season. Young has scored at least 20 points in 10 games in a row and remains one of the best offensive players in the league.