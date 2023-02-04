Young ended Friday's 115-108 victory over the Jazz with 27 points (10-19 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-7 FT), four rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals across 34 minutes.

Young got off to a hot start by pouring in 17 points and adding four rebounds and one assist through 17 first-half minutes. He also tallied a rare block, notching his second of the new calendar year. Young has put up 20 or more points in seven straight contests and is averaging 26.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 10.0 assists over this stretch.