Young closed with 30 points (12-23 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds and 14 assists in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 125-108 win over Orlando.

Young had a double-double by halftime as he produced 15 points and 10 assists. The rest of his points all came in the third quarter as the Hawks pulled away from the Magic. He continues to struggle from distance and has made just 30.3 percent of his shots from beyond the arc -- a career-low -- through 21 games.