Hawks' Trae Young: Posts well-rounded outing
Young scored 16 points (6-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt) and tallied four rebounds along with seven assists and three steals over 30 minutes Monday against the Pacers.
Young drained four shots from beyond the arc on the day, but his eight turnovers really put a damper on his overall line. He'll finish the month averaging 15.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 7.0 assists over 13 contests in December. Young's turnover struggles are worth noting, however (4.1 per game).
