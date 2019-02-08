Hawks' Trae Young: Pours in 19 points Thursday
Young registered 19 points (7-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-7 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal across 29 minutes in Thursday's 119-101 loss to the Raptors.
Young bounced back from a meddling shooting performance his last time out to hit 50 percent of his shots Thursday night, although it was the first game in the last eight where he didn't eclipse eight assists. Young has been a steady passed at the helm of the offense, but his scoring is encouraging, especially when he shows flashes of doing something besides connecting on long-range threes.
