Young posted 22 points (8-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight assists, three rebounds and one steal across 25 minutes in Wednesday's 132-111 win over the Grizzlies.

Young continues to improve as the season goes on, posting much more consistent scoring numbers, and even when he has an off-shooting day, he has provided a reliable volume of assists. The Hawks traded for Young on Draft Day and it's clear they intend to give him all he can handle to help him improve in his first year.