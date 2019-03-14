Hawks' Trae Young: Pours in 22 points Wednesday
Young posted 22 points (8-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight assists, three rebounds and one steal across 25 minutes in Wednesday's 132-111 win over the Grizzlies.
Young continues to improve as the season goes on, posting much more consistent scoring numbers, and even when he has an off-shooting day, he has provided a reliable volume of assists. The Hawks traded for Young on Draft Day and it's clear they intend to give him all he can handle to help him improve in his first year.
More News
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.