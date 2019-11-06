Young scored a game-high 29 points (10-23 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 4-6 FT) while adding 13 assists, two rebounds and two steals in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 108-100 win over the Spurs.

Making his return from a one-game absence due to an ankle injury, Young didn't look 100 percent as he scored only one point in the first half, but the second-year guard came to life after the intermission and helped the Hawks erase an eight-point deficit in the fourth quarter. Young has scored at least 25 points in all four games he's been fully healthy for this season, and with John Collins now suspended, Atlanta will be leaning on Young even more heavily to carry the offense in the short term.