Hawks' Trae Young: Probable again Friday
Young (ankle) is probable for Friday's game against the Celtics, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Young carried a similar tag into Wednesday's win over the Timberwolves and wound up playing 37 minutes, finishing with 38 points, 11 assists, four rebounds and one steal. Look for his status to clear up closer to tip-off.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...