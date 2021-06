Young (shoulder) is probable for Sunday's Game 7 against the 76ers, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Young continues to deal with a shoulder injury, but it hasn't slowed him down recently, as he's averaged 32.7 points, 12.3 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals across the past three games. He's struggled from two-point range during this stretch, but he's shot 37.0 percent from deep and is making 8.7 free throws per game at an 81.3 percent clip.