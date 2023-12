Young is probable for Sunday's game versus Washington with a right knee contusion.

Young wasn't on Atlanta's initial injury report, so it's possible he suffered a minor bruise at Saturday's practice. However, it's not expected to keep him sidelined against Washington. Young has played well in December, posting averages of 29.6 points, 12.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 4.4 three-pointers.