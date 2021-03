Young (quadriceps) is probable for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers.

Young hasn't missed a game since Feb. 4, and that doesn't look likely to change here considering the probable tag. If the quad issue has been bothering him lately, it hasn't shown on the court as he's averaging 32.3 points on 48.3 percent shooting, 7.7 assists, 3.3 rebounds, 3.7 triples and 1.0 steal per game over the last three outings.