Young (Achilles) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Hornets, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

The Hawks continue to list Young on the injury report due to lingering right Achilles tendinitis, though he has missed only three matchups since Jan. 15. The star point guard has averaged 22.5 points, 11.7 assists and 3.6 rebounds across 35.7 minutes per contest in his last 10 outings. However, Young has averaged only 1.3 made three-pointers in that 10-game span, shooting just 22.0 percent from beyond the arc.