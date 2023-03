Young is probable for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers due to right groin soreness, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Young has fallen just short of double-doubles in his last three appearances but has topped 30 points in each of those outings, averaging 33.0 points, 8.0 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 33.3 minutes per game during that time. Although he's dealing with a groin issue, he should be able to suit up against Portland.