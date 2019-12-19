Hawks' Trae Young: Probable Thursday
Young is probable for Thursday's matchup against the Jazz due to a right calf contusion.
Young has emerged from Tuesday's loss to the Knicks with a bruised calf, though he still managed to post 42 points, eight assists and four rebounds in 41 minutes. More information on his status for Thursday should emerge as pregame activities commence, but we should expect Young to see the floor.
