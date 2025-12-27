Young (quadriceps) is listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Knicks.

Young presumably sustained the right quadriceps contusion in Friday's loss to the Heat, during which he posted 30 points (8-16 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 9-9 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and one steal across 32 minutes. However, he's still likely to suit up in the second leg of Atlanta's back-to-back set. Young has appeared in each of the Hawks' last three games, logging at least 22 points and seven assists in each of them.