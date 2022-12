Young (calf) is listed as probable to take the floor for Friday's game versus the Lakers.

Young looks set to return from a one-game absence due to a left calf contusion and will presumably retake his spot as the team's starting point guard. The star point guard was averaging 30.0 points and 10.2 assists in the five games before his night off and will aim to pick up where he left off, barring a downgrade in his status over the next 24 hours.