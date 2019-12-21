Play

Young is listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Nets due to flu-like symptoms, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

It sounds like Young is still on track to suit up and take on his usual workload, but his status is worth monitoring until he is officially cleared. If he does end up being unable to give it a go, DeAndre' Bembry would be the prime beneficiary.

