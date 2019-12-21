Hawks' Trae Young: Probable vs. Nets
Young is listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Nets due to flu-like symptoms, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
It sounds like Young is still on track to suit up and take on his usual workload, but his status is worth monitoring until he is officially cleared. If he does end up being unable to give it a go, DeAndre' Bembry would be the prime beneficiary.
More News
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...