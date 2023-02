Young (ankle) is considered probable to rejoin the action Wednesday versus the Suns.

Young should resume his duties as the starting point guard for the Hawks after sitting out Monday's game against Portland to tend to some ankle discomfort. The star point guard has topped 30 points in each of his last two appearances, and his return will likely bump Dejonte Murray -- who collected a career-high 40 in Young's absence Monday -- back to a secondary scoring role.