Young (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's matchup against Minnesota, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Young was cleared to participate in Monday's game after tweaking his ankle over the weekend. Barring any major setbacks leading up to Wednesday's slate against the Timberwolves, Young will presumably resume a normal workload at the helm of the Hawks' offensive attack. The former Oklahoma standout posted 34 points and seven assists in 35 minutes during Monday's loss to the Celtics.