Hawks' Trae Young: Probable Wednesday
Young (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's matchup against Minnesota, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Young was cleared to participate in Monday's game after tweaking his ankle over the weekend. Barring any major setbacks leading up to Wednesday's slate against the Timberwolves, Young will presumably resume a normal workload at the helm of the Hawks' offensive attack. The former Oklahoma standout posted 34 points and seven assists in 35 minutes during Monday's loss to the Celtics.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...