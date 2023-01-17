Young totaled 24 points (6-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 9-11 FT), three rebounds, eight assists and four steals across 36 minutes during Monday's 121-113 victory over the Heat.

The 24-year-old point guard wound up with a double-double of sorts as he also committed 10 turnovers, tying the season high he set in a spooky Halloween performance against the Raptors, but the miscues didn't end up costing the Hawks a win this time. Young's been plenty productive otherwise, scoring more than 20 points in 13 straight games and averaging 28.5 points, 9.5 assists, 2.9 threes, 2.8 boards and 1.3 steals over that stretch.