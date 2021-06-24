Young finished with 48 points (17-34 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 10-12 FT), 11 assists, seven rebounds and one steal in 41 minutes during Wednesday's 116-113 victory over the Bucks.

Young put the Hawks on his back, showing no fear once again, carrying them to an impressive road victory in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. He added 11 dimes in what was another statement performance, continuing to prove the doubters wrong. Game 2 will be on Friday in Milwaukee and Young is sure to be front and center once more as the Hawks look to assert themselves even further.