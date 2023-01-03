Young contributed 30 points (8-22 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 11-13 FT), seven rebounds, 14 assists and one steal over 44 minutes during Monday's 143-141 double-overtime loss to the Warriors.

Young finished with at least 30 points and 10 assists for the sixth time this year while also grabbing a season-high seven boards, but his prolific outing wasn't enough as Golden State outlasted Atlanta in a wild double-overtime finish. Over his past eight appearances, the dynamic point guard has averaged 28.5 points, 11.1 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 36.5 minutes.